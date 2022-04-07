2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother found dead in house fire, reports say

Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead after a house fire in Hampton, Va., according to a news release from the Hampton Police Department.(William and Mary Athletics)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Virginia (WOIO) - Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead after a house fire in Hampton, Va., according to a news release from the Hampton Police Department.

The Hampton Fire Department arrived in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive around 10 a.m. April 5 and found the burned body of Owusu, 23, inside the charred house, the release said.

Local authorities said they are investigating the fire as a potential homicide.

Owusu was a linebacker for William and Mary College until 2018.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns and Hampton Police Department for comments.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Arrest made in connection to murder of Cleveland Browns player’s brother
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) walks off the field following an NFL...
Cleveland Browns’ Chase Winovich lets fans choose his new number
Deshaun Watson denies allegations
Report: Deshaun Watson must state sex history with the 18 therapists who support him, judge rules
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker...
Cleveland Browns’ Demetric Felton visits troops and families at Alaska military bases on USO tour