Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother found dead in house fire, reports say

HAMPTON, Virginia (WOIO) - Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead after a house fire in Hampton, Va., according to a news release from the Hampton Police Department.

The Hampton Fire Department arrived in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive around 10 a.m. April 5 and found the burned body of Owusu, 23, inside the charred house, the release said.

Local authorities said they are investigating the fire as a potential homicide.

UPDATE: This incident has been upgraded to a homicide investigation. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 6, 2022

Owusu was a linebacker for William and Mary College until 2018.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns and Hampton Police Department for comments.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as new details are released.

