Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski to step down at end of the season

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that CEO Len Komoroski will be stepping away at the end of the season April 7.

Komoroski, who has been in the front office since 2003, will still be involved with Rock Entertainment Group after his departure, according to a news release.

“I am immensely grateful to Dan Gilbert for providing the inspiration, resources and platform to build an incredible team of leaders that have been committed to a culture of excellence and innovation,” Komoroski said in a statement.  “Dan always speaks of ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ as a guiding principle and it has been a privilege to work in an environment where we embrace that as a pillar of operating and can positively impact Cleveland and our entire region in a range of different and diverse ways.”

Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman and Bedrock CEO Dan Gilbert said he could not “overemphasize” the value of Komoroski’s contributions to the team

“His strategic direction, collaboration, and innovation have been and will continue to deliver long-term success of our business and for our fans,” Gilbert said. “I am grateful for his leadership in helping to establish a world-class championship culture for our team members and ensuring that the future of the organization is positioned for continued long-term success.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a comment that Komoroski has been a “driving force” behind the team’s transformation over the last 20 years.

“We thank him for his many years of outstanding service in the NBA family,” Silver said.

The Cavs (43-37) are currently the 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and are fighting for a spot in the NBA Play-In tournament.

