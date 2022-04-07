Cleveland Guardians lose opener at Kansas City 3-1
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first game with a new nickname ended in disappointment for Cleveland, as the new-look Guardians dropped a 3-1 decision to the Royals Thursday afternoon.
KC struck for 2 runs in the 8th off Triston McKenzie (0-1), breaking a 1-1 tie.
Bobby Witt Jr., in his MLB debut, doubled in the go-ahead run.
Scott Barlow finished for the save, fanning Myles Straw with 2 men on and 2 outs in the 9th inning.
Guardians starter Shane Bieber went 4.2 innings ,allowing 3 hits and one run, striking out 4.
Straw was the only Guardian with two hits.
Rookie Steven Kwan got his first big-league hit, a 9th-inning single.
Cleveland’s only run came on a Jose Ramirez RBI single in the 4th.
