Cleveland Guardians lose opener at Kansas City 3-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first game with a new nickname ended in disappointment for Cleveland, as the new-look Guardians dropped a 3-1 decision to the Royals Thursday afternoon.

KC struck for 2 runs in the 8th off Triston McKenzie (0-1), breaking a 1-1 tie.

Bobby Witt Jr., in his MLB debut, doubled in the go-ahead run.

.@BwittJr gets his first hit and RBI to give the @Royals the lead! pic.twitter.com/iUMMDMmiRB — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2022

Scott Barlow finished for the save, fanning Myles Straw with 2 men on and 2 outs in the 9th inning.

Guardians starter Shane Bieber went 4.2 innings ,allowing 3 hits and one run, striking out 4.

A new year ... A new beginning ... A new season. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/w4vDpWTqQk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 7, 2022

Straw was the only Guardian with two hits.

Rookie Steven Kwan got his first big-league hit, a 9th-inning single.

Cleveland’s only run came on a Jose Ramirez RBI single in the 4th.

José starts his MVP campaign on day one.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/KoUMikVovx — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.