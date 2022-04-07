2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians lose opener at Kansas City 3-1

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a spring...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first game with a new nickname ended in disappointment for Cleveland, as the new-look Guardians dropped a 3-1 decision to the Royals Thursday afternoon.

KC struck for 2 runs in the 8th off Triston McKenzie (0-1), breaking a 1-1 tie.

Bobby Witt Jr., in his MLB debut, doubled in the go-ahead run.

Scott Barlow finished for the save, fanning Myles Straw with 2 men on and 2 outs in the 9th inning.

Guardians starter Shane Bieber went 4.2 innings ,allowing 3 hits and one run, striking out 4.

Straw was the only Guardian with two hits.

Rookie Steven Kwan got his first big-league hit, a 9th-inning single.

Cleveland’s only run came on a Jose Ramirez RBI single in the 4th.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first...
Cleveland Guardians trade Bradley Zimmer to Toronto for Anthony Castro
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that CEO Len Komoroski will be stepping away at the end of...
Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski to step down at end of the season
Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother found dead in house fire, reports say
Shane Bieber
Overtime - 4/6/2022