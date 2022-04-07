Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes stretch of Medina County roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The rollover crash, first reported around 3 a.m., forced Hinckley police and the Ohio Department of Transportation to block State Route 94 in both directions near Bellus Road.

SR 94 in Medina County is closed between Bellus Rd and SR 606 due to a truck roll over. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour. There is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/9ai2LJoO1w — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) April 7, 2022

Law enforcement officials told 19 News that the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

There were no injuries reported.

Motorists in the area were detoured around the crash while crews offloaded the contents from the truck before up-righting the vehicle.

