Dead fish, dead birds and logs found by tourists at the North Coast Harbor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dead fish, dead birds and logs at the North Coast Harbor surprised tourists & locals Thursday morning.

Sisters Amy and Rachel Jones told 19 News this is their first impression of Cleveland & hopefully it’s not a lasting one.

“You have paper, tennis balls, sneakers, dead birds, and so I’m sure they clean it up in the summer when the tourists come,” Jones added.

Ed Eckart is the Senior Vice President of Operations for the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

It’s their job to clean up this part of the inner harbor.

He told me seeing this mess is not unusual for this time of year.

“Once the lake thaws and the water starts to run again it comes up the river the winds push the debris & they make their way back to the harbor,” he said.

Eckart says the cleaning process will begin in May because the weather is too hot and cold in April.

“This year a nonprofit organization by the name of Fast Star is taking over that responsibility, we used to handle that through a contract with the port of Cleveland,” he said.

The Jones sisters said they’re not gonna let this mess impact their entire vacation here.

“Of course not we’re gonna go and find some more beautiful sites around here,” Jones said.

