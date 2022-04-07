Lake County group will not face criminal charges after 144 cats surrendered due to ‘unsanitary conditions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society said an agreement has been made to avoid pursuing criminal charges against a Madison Township animal rescue that was recently under investigation due to reports of unsatisfactory care.

Investigators with the Lake Humane Society executed a search warrant at Holy Cat Whiskers in March after receiving multiple complaints and photographic evidence of “unsanitary conditions” and lack of veterinary care.

At the time, 145 cats were removed from the Madison Township rescue facility and given medical treatment.

Instead of filing criminal charges, the Lake Humane Society allowed Holy Cat Whiskers to recognize “its deficiencies” and offer solutions to continue a safe rescue operation.

According to the Lake Humane Society, the facility surrendered 144 cats. Additionally, Holy Cat Whiskers must:

Operate under a “Shelter Management Plan”

Keep all cats in a “humane, sanitary, and lawful manner”

Allow random inspections of the facility

“Our hope is that in the future, when a rescue becomes overwhelmed or needs help, they reach out to Lake Humane Society before a larger issue occurs,” executive director Lori Caszatt said.

Holy Cat Whiskers was also asked to reimburse the Lake Humane Society of over $11,000 to cover partial costs of the care for the cats, many of which suffered from respiratory infections, parasites, ear mites, dental disease, and other medical conditions.

