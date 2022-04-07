Multi-car accident restricts traffic on I-90 in Wickliffe Thursday morning

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - As road crews work to clear an overturned semi-truck on I-90 WB at the Route 2 junction, a multi-car accident has blocked the left lane of I-90 WB near the 271 junction in Wickliffe.

According to ODOT’s website, the accident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. and involves at least three vehicles.

A multi-car accident has restricted traffic on I-90 WB near Route 271 in Wickliffe Thursday morning. (SOURCE: WOIO)

No injuries have been reported and police and EMS crews are on scene to help clear the area.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes until the accident is cleared.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.