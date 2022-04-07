2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps, more showers heading into weekend

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very large area of low pressure is spinning away over Wisconsin today.

There is much colder air associated with this system. That colder air continues to filter in the next few days.

Pop up showers will continue through the afternoon.

A few of these showers could have grapuel, small hail pellets, with them.

Temperatures drop back into the 30s overnight.

More scattered showers around Friday. Some showers could contain some hail.

The coldest day coming up will be Saturday. High temperatures only in the 40 to 45 degree range.

A mix of snow and rain showers around.

