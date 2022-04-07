2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

RTA expecting millions of federal dollars towards improving buses, trains

RTA offering free rides all day on Election Day
RTA.(tcw-woio)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio transportation is about to get a massive boost with millions of federal dollars being put towards improvements.

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced on Wednesday that Ohio will receive $259,312,071 in transit funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Mass Transit Account of the Highway Trust Fund. A portion of that will be given to the RTA to improve buses and trains, hopefully bringing in more riders.

According to RTA, the pandemic led to a massive decrease in ridership which has been slowly building. Having increased federal funding is one way they believe riders will come back to the services.

“Efficient transportation and good-paying jobs are key as we work to secure a sustainable, American-made transportation future,” said Congressman Ryan. “I’m proud to have supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helped to provide these important investments in Ohio’s economy and future.”

This full-year funding became available following Congressional passage of the FY 2022 appropriations bill in March and comes from both the Mass Transit Account of the Highway Trust Fund and advance appropriations provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

ODOT explains hours long morning backup on the Jennings Freeway
ODOT explains hours long morning backup on the Jennings Freeway southbound
Wrong-way driver leads to crash on I-90.
Wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-90 in Euclid
19 News
3 adults seriously injured during overnight crash, Cleveland EMS says
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan,...
Lake County deputy and driver escape oncoming car that hit cruiser and disabled sedan, sheriff’s office says