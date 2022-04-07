RTA expecting millions of federal dollars towards improving buses, trains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio transportation is about to get a massive boost with millions of federal dollars being put towards improvements.

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced on Wednesday that Ohio will receive $259,312,071 in transit funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Mass Transit Account of the Highway Trust Fund. A portion of that will be given to the RTA to improve buses and trains, hopefully bringing in more riders.

According to RTA, the pandemic led to a massive decrease in ridership which has been slowly building. Having increased federal funding is one way they believe riders will come back to the services.

“Efficient transportation and good-paying jobs are key as we work to secure a sustainable, American-made transportation future,” said Congressman Ryan. “I’m proud to have supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helped to provide these important investments in Ohio’s economy and future.”

This full-year funding became available following Congressional passage of the FY 2022 appropriations bill in March and comes from both the Mass Transit Account of the Highway Trust Fund and advance appropriations provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

