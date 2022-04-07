Semi-truck overturns on I-90 WB near Euclid Spur Thursday morning

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - One lane of I-90 westbound is restricted, due to a semi-truck overturning at the junction with Route 2.

The truck appears to have traveling in the right hand lane when it went off the shoulder and overturned onto its side.

Per ODOT’s website, no other vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident and no injuries have yet been reported.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes along Route 2 and to avoid I-90 through Wickliffe until the scene is cleared.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

