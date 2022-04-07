Speeding driver ditches Rocky River police, races barefoot through yards before he’s finally caught

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing several charges after leading Rocky River police on a chase through residential neighborhoods around rush hour Monday morning.

Vincent West, 23, was arrested about 20 minutes after the chase began.

Dashcam video released by the Rocky River Police Department shows a Kia Soul race past a parked officer on I-90 around 8:20 a.m. The officer chases the driver onto the side streets, before spotting his parked vehicle in a driveway.

Rocky River police chase a driver through residential neighborhoods, before he ditches his car and races barefoot through several yards. pic.twitter.com/lkhwbOCcGm — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) April 7, 2022

“The vehicle is here, unoccupied. Not sure where the driver went,” an officer told dispatchers.

He had apparently found a driveway on a dead-end street off of Gasser Blvd.

“The only thing I really heard was our neighbor screaming next door. We never saw the guy but he jumped over our fence and lost a flip flop and his cell phone in our backyard,” said Rachel Loushin. “It was definitely a crazy morning.”

According to the police incident report, West ran through several yards spanning multiple streets before hiding inside an empty home that was under construction.

Officers said they spotted footprints in the mud leading the valley along the Rocky River before they took him into custody in that same area.

West had prior warrants and $800 cash in his wallet, police said.

He was booked in the Westlake jail.

His felony case has been bound over to Cuyahoga County, where it will likely be presented to a grand jury.

