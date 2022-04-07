2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County teen charged with murder in March shooting of two men at apartment

By Devin Higgins
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male was arrested Wednesday and faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of two 19-year-old men at an apartment in March.

According to a Canton Police Department statement, officers responded to a report of two shooting casualties in the 3500 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. at around 2:45 p.m. on March 28.

When they arrived, police found two men, William Harvey, 19, and Jermiah Burton, 19, both of Canton, dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives arrested the suspect Wednesday and charged him with Murder (F1), Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault (F2), Complicity to Commit Murder (F1), Felonious Assault (F2) and Tampering with Evidence (F3).

The case is still under investigation and prosecutors have not yet confirmed if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

