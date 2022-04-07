2 Strong 4 Bullies
Website uses a Cleveland neighborhood ‘quiz’ to attract young, diverse talent to region

Engage! Cleveland is showcasing what Clevelanders already know
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new interactive, flashy website just launched is trying to draw in younger, diverse talent to the Cleveland workforce.

Engage! Cleveland. a community engagement organization, launched “discoverthecle.org” which shows what the city has to offer and highlights the fact the cost of living in Cleveland is currently about 12% below the national average.

It also highlights everything from the arts, downtown living, world-class healthcare, and nature and hiking opportunities.

Attracting talent is one thing, but where to live is an entirely separate issue, so the site has a neighborhood quiz.

The quiz asks a number of questions like city living versus suburbs, whether a person wants city or lake views, and what kinds of activities a person likes.

The result is a recommended city to live in, as well as some alternates.

“With world-class amenities, a robust job market, and a low cost of living, Cleveland is the ideal market for young professionals,” said Ashley Basile Oeken, President of Engage! Cleveland. “Through this website, our goal is to connect young professionals to everything that makes Cleveland a great place to live, work and explore.”

