Shooter at large after killing 50-year-old woman in Summit County, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department launched a homicide investigation late Thursday after a 50-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside her vehicle.

She had been shot multiple times in what Akron police are calling a “tragic incident.”

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Tina Case died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Akron police said officers were called out twice on Thursday to a home in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue.

Officers first responded around 11 a.m. after a neighbor called to report a woman yelling on the property.

No arrests were made, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m., Akron police said officers again returned to the location for a report of shots fired.

Officers then discovered Case fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the driveway, according to police.

Akron police said officers are actively looking for a male suspect.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the shooter knew the victim and ambushed her as she pulled into the driveway.

