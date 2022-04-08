2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued

By Tiarra Braddock and Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old Akron man accused of shooting at two young boys who were playing basketball did not show up for his sentencing Friday morning in the Summit County Common Pleas.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tyler Duncan, the man who pleaded guilty in March 2022 to felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability.

Akron police said Duncan shot at Markeise Smith and Alexander Charley on Oct. 11, 2020 in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.

VIDEO: Speeding driver shoots at 2 Akron teenagers, police say

The victims were 15 and 11 at the time. Neither were injured.

Police said Duncan was speeding down the street and Smith yelled at him to slow down.

Duncan then allegedly stopped his car and fired three shots at the boys.

Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

