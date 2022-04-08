2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to murder of Cleveland Browns player’s brother

Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead after a house fire in Hampton, Va., according to a news release from the Hampton Police Department.(William and Mary Athletics)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - The Hampton Police Department announced that an arrest was made in connection to the death of Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, brother of Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, in a press release April 7.

Ronald Scott, 33, from Hampton, Va., was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and was charged with arson and murder, the release said.

Scott is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

The relation between Scott and Owusu-Koramoah is not currently known.

Owusu-Koramoah, 23, was found dead April 5 after a house fire in Hampton.

The Hampton Fire Department arrived in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive and found Owusu-Koramoah’s body inside the charred house.

Local authorities previously said they were investigating the fire as a potential homicide.

Owusu-Koramoah was a linebacker for William and Mary College until 2018.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

Latest News

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the...
Cleveland Browns sign rookie K Cade York
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage...
Cleveland Browns veteran Joel Bitonio remembers Baker Mayfield fondly
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to...
Report: Carolina Panthers still pursuing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson: “I never forced anyone to do anything”
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes comments at minicamp