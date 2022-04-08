Arrest made in connection to murder of Cleveland Browns player’s brother

ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - The Hampton Police Department announced that an arrest was made in connection to the death of Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, brother of Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, in a press release April 7.

Ronald Scott, 33, from Hampton, Va., was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and was charged with arson and murder, the release said.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the Lake Tower Drive homicide investigation. Read more here: https://t.co/jJdGEXHFUb pic.twitter.com/cfBJdF8OI0 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 7, 2022

Scott is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

The relation between Scott and Owusu-Koramoah is not currently known.

Owusu-Koramoah, 23, was found dead April 5 after a house fire in Hampton.

The Hampton Fire Department arrived in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive and found Owusu-Koramoah’s body inside the charred house.

Local authorities previously said they were investigating the fire as a potential homicide.

Owusu-Koramoah was a linebacker for William and Mary College until 2018.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.