2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction

Betty White's Hollywood items are to go up for auction in the fall at Julien's Auctions. (Courtesy: Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the famous actress Betty White will have a chance to own several keepsakes from her lustrous career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The items include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection also includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations and rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia spanning White’s eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is scheduled to take three days starting Sept. 23.

Fans will also be able to make their bids remotely, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits