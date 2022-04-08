2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns issue statement on murder of player’s brother in Virginia on April 5

“Our thoughts are with the Owusu-Koramoah family in this most difficult time,” officials say
Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead after a house fire in Hampton, Va., according to a news release from the Hampton Police Department.(William and Mary Athletics)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns team officials released an official statement Friday after the brother of one of their players, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koroamoah, was found dead in what Hampton, Virginia police are investigating as a homicide.

Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother found dead in house fire, reports say

Officials stated: “We offer our deepest condolences to Jeremiah and his family on the heartbreaking loss of his brother Joshua. Our thoughts are with the Owusu-Koramoah family in this most difficult time.”

The Hampton Police Department announced that an arrest was made in connection to the death of Joshua Owusu on April 7.

Orange County, Fla. police arrested Ronald Ivan Scott, 33 on Thursday, and charged him with...
Orange County, Fla. police arrested Ronald Ivan Scott, 33 on Thursday, and charged him with murder in the death of Joshua Owusu, brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.(SOURCE: Orange County Fla. Sheriff's Office)

Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, from Hampton, Va., was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and was charged with arson and murder, the release said.

He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

Owusu was a linebacker for William and Mary College until 2018.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

