Cleveland Guardians trade Bradley Zimmer to Toronto for Anthony Castro
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced they are sending OF Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Anthony Castro April 7.
The trade comes shortly after Guardians’ season-opening 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
In his five seasons in Cleveland, Zimmer played 263 games and had a batting average of .225, consisting of 19 home runs and 86 RBIs.
Zimmer was not active in the Opening Day matchup.
In his one season with Toronto, Castro played 25 games, and had a winning percentage of .333, along with an ERA of 4.74.
The trade for Castro also comes after signing RHP Emmanuel Clase to a five-year extension.
The Guardians are back at Kauffman Stadium April 9 to play the second game in the series against the Royals at 4:10 p.m.
