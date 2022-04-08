Cleveland Guardians trade Bradley Zimmer to Toronto for Anthony Castro

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced they are sending OF Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Anthony Castro April 7.

We have traded OF Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Anthony Castro.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/XR9Ls49GDD — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 8, 2022

The trade comes shortly after Guardians’ season-opening 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

In his five seasons in Cleveland, Zimmer played 263 games and had a batting average of .225, consisting of 19 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Zimmer was not active in the Opening Day matchup.

In his one season with Toronto, Castro played 25 games, and had a winning percentage of .333, along with an ERA of 4.74.

Castro's ERA is large, but he strikes guys out. 4-1 K to BB ratio last year. Spring training ERA was north of 14, if that means much to you. https://t.co/tSbWld37l2 — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) April 8, 2022

The trade for Castro also comes after signing RHP Emmanuel Clase to a five-year extension.

We have officially signed one of our players to an extension.



Emmanuel Clase has signed a 5-year contract with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.



We had to find fireproof paper for the flamethrower. 🔥#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/zDNA1yTQlS — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 7, 2022

The Guardians are back at Kauffman Stadium April 9 to play the second game in the series against the Royals at 4:10 p.m.

