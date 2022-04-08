Continuing the fight: Amherst residents want action from city to clean up ‘hoarder’ house

AMHERST, OHIO (WOIO) - Since 2013, the neighbors on Jackson Street have been trying to get a vacant home cleaned up.

“At some point, it has to be a health and safety issue,” said Kelly Post, whose father lives next door to the home.

The 19 News troubleshooter team went out to the property in March to see what neighbors described as, ”a smelly mess.”

There was trash all over the front and back yards of the property, holes in the roof, and a vacant note on the mailbox.

“The backdoor was kicked open, the stench when the weather warms up, also the vermin and the feral cats going in and out its a real health concern,” said Susan Conkle that lives next door.

On Friday, the 19 News Troubleshooter team went back out to the house. The front yard and backyard were almost spotless, and a dumpster was sitting in the driveway.

“He’s gone around in the yard and cleaned up some to make it look a little bit better but it’s basically just a show for I think the city to get off his back about it,” said Conkle.

The neighbors are more concerned about the objects inside the home.

“From animal droppings, probably some dead animal carcasses and just the unsanitary conditions that it’s posing for the health of the neighborhood,” said Conkle.

19 News discovered that the Lorain County Health Department came out to the home twice last year and filed an investigation report.

Some of the reports noted the smell coming from the home. One inspector wrote that there were piles of trash and other stuff that were at least 4-feet tall throughout the house.

Each of the three reports ended by saying their findings were sent to city officials.

“We don’t want to come across as we’re bashing the city but we just want something done,” said Post.

The group fighting to get the trash heap out of their neighborhood has contacted the mayor demanding something be done, something more than a small band-aid on a huge problem.

“We want to make sure that the city isn’t going to stop that we’re going to keep pursuing until the problem is fixed,” said Post.

The troubleshooter team called and emailed the mayor and the building department but have not heard back.

