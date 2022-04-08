Thousands attend funeral for Ohio officer who was killed during chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio officer who was struck during a March 31 chase and killed in the line of duty was laid to rest on Friday.

Funeral services for Officer Dominic Francis were held at Bluffton University beginning at 11 a.m.

As many as 5,000 community members, family relatives, and law enforcement or first responders from across the country attended Francis’ funeral, according to organizers.

Francis was struck and killed by suspects in a fleeing vehicle while trying to lay spike strips during a high-speed pursuit on I-75 in Hancock County.

Two of the suspects were captured in the Bluffton area while the third was caught in Northeast Ohio.

Following Friday morning’s funeral, a procession of law enforcement officers departed for a Mt. Cory cemetery for a private burial.

