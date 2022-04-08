2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lake County small businesses make comeback from pandemic

By Katie Tercek
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in two years ,a local business fair is back open and ready to connect people with jobs.

Over 100 businesses gathered on Friday at Lakeland Community College.

“Being behind Zoom was a way to do business. Being back in person is just so important,” said Tonda Diplacido, with Mimi Magazine Print & Digital.

Diplacido works for a local marketing and communications agency. During the pandemic, her company shifted its advertising strategies from retail and restaurant to home improvement.

“Students we’re staying home and they had nowhere within the home to have their quiet space. So, they were renovating and remodeling to give them room. And then mom and dad were like, ‘We can’t travel, so hey, I wanted that new kitchen, let’s do that,’” said Diplacido.

Jim Jones, with Jones Printing Services Inc., is also resilient. He turned to making a buck off the wedding industry.

“We came up with the idea of servicing the wedding industry because there’s an over flux of brides in the market now because they had to delay their weddings,” said Jones.

Cindy Holzheimer, with the Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce, has seen the good and bad happen to these small businesses these last two years. She says filling jobs has been a slow process, but it’s turning around.

“I think we’re going to be OK. We are seeing companies cutting hours, closing early, hopefully, that’s going to start to come around a little bit,” said Holzheimer.

Holzheimer feels the pandemic has taught small businesses to think more proactively about their customers and what they want. She believes this will be a practice carried into the future.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
Thousands attend funeral for Ohio officer who was killed during chase
Thousands attend funeral for Ohio officer who was killed during chase
trash behind house
Continuing the fight: Amherst residents want action from city to clean up ‘hoarder’ house
Ohio Supreme Court Justice with ties to Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood praises appointment of...
Ohio Supreme Court Justice with ties to Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood praises appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to high court