Lake County small businesses make comeback from pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in two years ,a local business fair is back open and ready to connect people with jobs.

Over 100 businesses gathered on Friday at Lakeland Community College.

“Being behind Zoom was a way to do business. Being back in person is just so important,” said Tonda Diplacido, with Mimi Magazine Print & Digital.

Diplacido works for a local marketing and communications agency. During the pandemic, her company shifted its advertising strategies from retail and restaurant to home improvement.

“Students we’re staying home and they had nowhere within the home to have their quiet space. So, they were renovating and remodeling to give them room. And then mom and dad were like, ‘We can’t travel, so hey, I wanted that new kitchen, let’s do that,’” said Diplacido.

Jim Jones, with Jones Printing Services Inc., is also resilient. He turned to making a buck off the wedding industry.

“We came up with the idea of servicing the wedding industry because there’s an over flux of brides in the market now because they had to delay their weddings,” said Jones.

Cindy Holzheimer, with the Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce, has seen the good and bad happen to these small businesses these last two years. She says filling jobs has been a slow process, but it’s turning around.

“I think we’re going to be OK. We are seeing companies cutting hours, closing early, hopefully, that’s going to start to come around a little bit,” said Holzheimer.

Holzheimer feels the pandemic has taught small businesses to think more proactively about their customers and what they want. She believes this will be a practice carried into the future.

