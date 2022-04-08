2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly, wet start to the weekend with light snow chances

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few scattered showers continue through Friday night.

A few storms with hail or graupel can’t be ruled out as colder air continues to move into the area.

It will be cold through the day Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s.

Some higher elevations could wake up to a light dusting.

Scattered snow or rain showers around most of the day and Saturday night.

Drier air Sunday will allow for a gradual clearing trend.

Most temperatures though for a high will be in the 40s.

Warming trend begins Monday, but also showers will be around.

