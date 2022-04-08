The number of shootings involving children is rising in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gun violence involving kids and teens is a growing problem.

19 Investigates found sadly, the number of children shot in Ohio continues to climb.

Since January 1, police records show at least 17 children have been shot in Cleveland.

And that number went up Thursday with two boys shot on the west side of the city.

Three of the shooting victims this year died.

19 Investigates found between 2014 and 2020, the number of kids who were either killed or injured by gunfire increased 76% nationwide.

Data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive shows a nearly 20% jump in youth gun deaths or injuries here in Ohio from 2020 to 2021.

And so far this year, the Gun Violence Archive reports at least 60 children have been shot throughout Ohio.

Last week, two toddlers were shot in separate incidents.

Records show all but two of these shootings happened on Cleveland’s east side.

Right now, city leaders are looking at programs in other cities that are successfully combating youth violence to see if and how they could implement those here.

