Ohio Supreme Court Justice with ties to Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood praises appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to high court

By Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
She is also the first African American woman elected to the state's highest court
She is also the first African American woman elected to the state's highest court(WOIO)
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

“On this vote, the yeas or 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed,” vice president Kamala Harris announced in the Capitol on Thursday.

With that pronouncement was the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

She’s the first African-American woman to be so honored in the court’s 233-year history.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart was the first Black woman elected to the state’s highest court.

She says even though their roads were different their accomplishments, achieving against many odds are similar.

Justice Stewart said her presence on the Ohio Supreme Court brings a different voice to the bench and so will new justice alter the thinking on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She sees the confirmation of Judge Brown Jackson as an affirmation that America can live up to its ideals of diversity and inclusion.

“We keep crossing hurdles and crossing hurdles and I think that should be a celebration for all. Not just for women and not just for women of color.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is scheduled to be sworn in as the 116th U. S. Supreme Justice when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer retires this year.

