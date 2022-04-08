2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits