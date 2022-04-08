2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Providence House breaks ground Friday on their new location in Buckeye Shaker neighborhood

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Providence House has both cared and advocated for more than 13,000 children and families in crisis throughout its 40-year history.

This groundbreaking for a new campus in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood means more innocent children will have a place to live if being at home is dangerous.

Providence House President Natalie Leek said it’s time they expand their footprint in the city.

“We’ve grown four times on our west side campus and to see an east side campus come to life, is a dream come true,” she said.

The location will be ready by January, 2023.

Councilperson Blaine Griffin said this new location on the East Side was very much needed.

“Every child is your child, so we look at this community like a village,” he added.

An average stay at Providence House is about a month and then the child is usually reunited with his or her family.

Over the last five years, an average of 98% of children who came through the facility were reunited with a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
Thousands attend funeral for Ohio officer who was killed during chase
Thousands attend funeral for Ohio officer who was killed during chase
trash behind house
Continuing the fight: Amherst residents want action from city to clean up ‘hoarder’ house
Ohio Supreme Court Justice with ties to Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood praises appointment of...
Ohio Supreme Court Justice with ties to Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood praises appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to high court