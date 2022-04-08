The Providence House breaks ground Friday on their new location in Buckeye Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Providence House has both cared and advocated for more than 13,000 children and families in crisis throughout its 40-year history.

This groundbreaking for a new campus in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood means more innocent children will have a place to live if being at home is dangerous.

Providence House President Natalie Leek said it’s time they expand their footprint in the city.

“We’ve grown four times on our west side campus and to see an east side campus come to life, is a dream come true,” she said.

The location will be ready by January, 2023.

Councilperson Blaine Griffin said this new location on the East Side was very much needed.

“Every child is your child, so we look at this community like a village,” he added.

An average stay at Providence House is about a month and then the child is usually reunited with his or her family.

Over the last five years, an average of 98% of children who came through the facility were reunited with a parent or guardian.

