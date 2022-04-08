2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence

David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed...
David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed on Skype.(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office​)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 33-year-old man has received a decades-long prison sentence for the production of child pornography.

WCSC reports David James Allison of Bluffton, South Carolina, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in January 2020 after a family member of a 22-month-old child accused Allison of sexually assaulting the toddler.

Authorities said Allison admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between September and December 2019 and livestreamed the assaults over Skype.

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex police said Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

The South Carolina 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Allison was sentenced by both state and federal courts, and he will serve his sentences concurrently in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
Akron man skips sentencing for shooting at kids playing basketball; warrant issued
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits