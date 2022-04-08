Truck rolls over and dumps load on I-90 bridge over Metroparks (video)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A pick-up truck hauling dirt fishtailed and rolled over in the westbound lanes of the I-90 bridge that spans the Metroparks between Lakewood and Rocky River Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Rocky River Fire department, one person was transported to Fairview Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic backed up into Cleveland while crews cleaned up the mess.

Lakewood Police and Firefighters assisted at the scene.

19 News was able to obtain video of the crash through a public records request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

