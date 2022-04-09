2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 injured in overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three people were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 46th Street near Storer Avenue, according to police.

Neighbors said several gunshots were fired in the area overnight, and a neighborhood business owner said he heard shots and yelling before a car sped off.

Cleveland police said those injured include a 36-year-old man, 41-year-old man and 18-year-old man.

The 36-year-old was shot in his right upper thigh, according to police, and is in stable condition.

Cleveland police said 41-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the leg.

The 18-year-old was shot in his ankle, and Cleveland police did not share his condition.

Cleveland EMS took all the shooting victims to MetroHealth for treatment, according to police.

A 19 News crew spotted officers going door to door Saturday afternoon, appearing to seek out witnesses or other evidence.

Cleveland police said the felonious assault shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

