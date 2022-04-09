3 injured in overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three people were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 46th Street near Storer Avenue, according to police.

Neighbors said several gunshots were fired in the area overnight, and a neighborhood business owner said he heard shots and yelling before a car sped off.

Cleveland police said those injured include a 36-year-old man, 41-year-old man and 18-year-old man.

The 36-year-old was shot in his right upper thigh, according to police, and is in stable condition.

Cleveland police said 41-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the leg.

The 18-year-old was shot in his ankle, and Cleveland police did not share his condition.

Cleveland EMS took all the shooting victims to MetroHealth for treatment, according to police.

A 19 News crew spotted officers going door to door Saturday afternoon, appearing to seek out witnesses or other evidence.

Cleveland police said the felonious assault shooting remains under investigation.

