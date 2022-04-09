Akron house fire kills 1, injures firefighter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Friday afternoon house fire killed one person and injured a firefighter on April 8, Akron Fire confirmed.

Fire crews responded to a call for “lots of gray smoke” coming from the front of a house in the 1380 block of Brandon Avenue at 1:47 p.m., Lt. Sierjie Lash said.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from several windows and a car in the driveway when they arrived, according to Lash.

Lash said neighbors told first responders that a person was possibly in the house.

One victim was found dead from the fire and taken to the Summit County Medical Examiner, according to Lash.

Their identity is being withheld until their family has been notified.

Lash said one firefighter was injured battling the flames.

That firefighter was examined and has returned to duty, according to Lash.

The blaze was reported under control at 2:12 p.m., Lash said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

