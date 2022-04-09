STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Catalytic converters were stolen from the trucks of a local business on April 1, Streetsboro Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspects.

Streetsboro Police said these photos show the two men who cut the converters off:

Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say (Streetsboro Police)

A female stayed in the passenger seat of their car, which appeared to be a Nissan, according to police.

Call Ofc. Cipriano at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you can identify any of these suspects.

