2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say

Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say(Streetsboro Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Catalytic converters were stolen from the trucks of a local business on April 1, Streetsboro Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspects.

Streetsboro Police said these photos show the two men who cut the converters off:

Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say(Streetsboro Police)
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say(Streetsboro Police)

A female stayed in the passenger seat of their car, which appeared to be a Nissan, according to police.

Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say(Streetsboro Police)
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Streetsboro, police say(Streetsboro Police)

Call Ofc. Cipriano at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you can identify any of these suspects.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

3 injured in overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
3 injured in overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Wooster police warn public after department phone number is spoofed
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
Akron house fire kills 1, injures firefighter
The board at the Portage County Randolph Fair turned down the Trump team's request to hold a...
Portage County Randolph Fair slams door on potential Trump rally