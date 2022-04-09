CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns agreed to a 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, his agent Mike McCartney announced on April 8.

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dobbs from the University of Tennessee in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent his first two seasons with the Black and Gold, but didn’t see the field until 2018.

Dobbs completed six out of 12 attempts for a total of 43 yards in five games.

He then went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but remained sidelined the entire season.

The Steelers picked him back up for two more seasons after that.

But the last time the 27-year-old appeared in an NFL game was in 2020, completing four out of five attempts for a total of two yards.

Dobbs joins starting QB Deshaun Watson and backup Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland.

The Browns have yet to release a statement, but Dobbs nodded to switching sides of the rivalry on Twitter:

Prolly should change my profile pic … 👀 — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 8, 2022

His profile picture at the time of posting is of him in his Steelers jersey.

Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports (Josh Dobbs)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.