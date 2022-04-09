2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns agreed to a 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, his agent Mike McCartney announced on April 8.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dobbs from the University of Tennessee in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent his first two seasons with the Black and Gold, but didn’t see the field until 2018.

Dobbs completed six out of 12 attempts for a total of 43 yards in five games.

He then went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but remained sidelined the entire season.

The Steelers picked him back up for two more seasons after that.

But the last time the 27-year-old appeared in an NFL game was in 2020, completing four out of five attempts for a total of two yards.

Dobbs joins starting QB Deshaun Watson and backup Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland.

The Browns have yet to release a statement, but Dobbs nodded to switching sides of the rivalry on Twitter:

His profile picture at the time of posting is of him in his Steelers jersey.

