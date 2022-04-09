2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers fall short in Brooklyn, drop to 8th in playoff race

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hopefully for the Cleveland Cavaliers, this was not a playoff preview.

In a key matchup for play-in positioning, the Brooklyn Nets pulled away late to defeat the Cavs 118-107 Friday night at Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 36 points, including 16 in the first quarter as Brooklyn jumped out to a 34-19 lead after one.

Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown added 18 apiece.

The Nets led 62-54 at halftime but Cleveland rallied to take its first lead, 82-81, on an Isaac Okoro layup with 3:29 left in the 3rd.

Cleveland posted an 11-0 run late in that period and led 88-83 after three periods.

However, Brooklyn outscored the Cavs 35-19 in the fourth to put the game away.

“I thought they did a wonderful job,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “You give Kyrie and K-D a chance, they make you pay over and over again.”

With the win, Brooklyn jumps to 7th in the play-in seedings and Cleveland drops to 8th.

The 7 and 8 teams square off in next week’s play-in tournament.

Star rookie Evan Mobley returned from a 4-game absence for the Cavs, tallying 17 points and 7 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Darius Garland was Cleveland’s high scorer with 31 points.

Cleveland has one game remaining, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against MIlwaukee at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) greets fans before the start of an NFL...
Dwayne Haskins’ teammates and coaches grieve quarterback’s untimely death
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine...
Cleveland Browns agree to 1-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs, agent reports
In this Nov. 29, 2020 photo, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) wears a Salute to...
Browns re-sign Ronnie Harrison
Joshua Owusu, the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found...
Cleveland Browns issue statement on murder of player’s brother in Virginia on April 5