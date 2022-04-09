Collision of two semi-trucks on Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning sends debris across roadway

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A section of the Ohio Turnpike was littered with boxes and debris Saturday morning after two semi-trucks collided with each other, tearing open one of their trailers.

According to Elyria Fire Department officials, the accident occurred at about 8:15 a.m., after one semi allegedly ran into the back of another one, causing the left side of its trailer to rupture and spilling its contents over the roadway.

Two semi-trucks collided with each other on the Ohio Turnpike Saturday morning in Elyria, spilling contents over the roadway. (SOURCE: WOIO)

Ohio State Highway Patrol personnel assisted in directing traffic while crews cleared the debris, and no injuries were reported.

Elyria fire officials said a report of a vehicle on fire on the other side of the turnpike is believed to have prompted the collision, but the matter is still under investigation.

