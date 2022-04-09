Collision of two semi-trucks on Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning sends debris across roadway
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A section of the Ohio Turnpike was littered with boxes and debris Saturday morning after two semi-trucks collided with each other, tearing open one of their trailers.
According to Elyria Fire Department officials, the accident occurred at about 8:15 a.m., after one semi allegedly ran into the back of another one, causing the left side of its trailer to rupture and spilling its contents over the roadway.
Ohio State Highway Patrol personnel assisted in directing traffic while crews cleared the debris, and no injuries were reported.
Elyria fire officials said a report of a vehicle on fire on the other side of the turnpike is believed to have prompted the collision, but the matter is still under investigation.
