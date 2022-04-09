2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral held for fallen U.S. Marine from Ohio killed during training exercise in Europe

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy one of four Marines who died in March 18 Osprey crash
By Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio native and U.S. Marine who was killed during a training exercise in Europe last month was laid to rest on Saturday.

A private funeral was held Saturday for Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy in Cambridge, Ohio.

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy
Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy(United States Marine Corps)

He and three other Marines died in a crash during a training flight on an Osprey aircraft in Norway on March 18.

United States Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, both of Ohio, released the following joint statement regarding the 30-year-old’s death:

“Our hearts break for the family of James Speedy, a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant from Cambridge. He made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during a routine NATO exercise in Norway. His death is a blow for the Cambridge community and our entire state. My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news anyone can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and dedication to country will be his legacy.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
police lights
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-90WB near West 98th Saturday night