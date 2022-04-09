2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say

Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a classroom.(hansslegers via canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A high school student was arrested after he reportedly attacked a teacher and assaulted her when the two were discussing his grades.

KVVU reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to Eldorado High School Thursday afternoon, where a teacher was injured.

Arriving officers were directed to a classroom where a female teacher was being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries, police said.

According to the LVMPD, an investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a 16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades.

At some point, police say, the student got violent and began punching the teacher and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Police said the student left the classroom after the attack, and another school employee later found the teacher.

Police were able to identify the student, and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, the 16-year-old was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges that included attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in...
The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities
A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car