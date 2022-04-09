2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Less than lovely weekend ahead with rain, snow, chilly temperatures

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see light snow mixing with rain today as temperatures struggle to peak in the lower 40s.

As the winter mix ends tonight, lows will slide into the mid 30s.

Gradual clearing takes place on Sunday with temps heading to the upper 40s.

Sunday night will feature increasing cloudiness and a risk of rain by daybreak as lows bottom out in the lower 40.

Scattered showers on Monday will be mitigated by high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

With more clouds than sun on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the 70s amid scattered showers and a few storms.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

