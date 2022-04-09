2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on Friday, April 8, 2022. Authorities say multiple people were injured in the "major collision” involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit the food truck.(AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Jennifer Dunn, an employee at a nearby restaurant, told The Associated Press that a group of 25 people had just left to get ice cream at a food truck a few feet away when patrons inside the restaurant heard a loud boom.

Dunn said several members of the group then ran back inside injured and asking for help. Dunn said she and others ran to the scene where several people, including the drivers, appeared severely hurt.

“We work in the restaurant industry, so we are used to helping,” Dunn said. “I have been doing this for a long (time), so have the servers and we just wanted to help.”

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

___

Associated Press reporter Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in...
The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities
A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car