Wooster police warn public after department phone number is spoofed

(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - A local police force is asking you to be wary if you receive a call from the department’s phone number.

In a recent Facebook post, Wooster police warned the public their number has been spoofed.

Spoofing is deceitful practice where scammers use technology to place phone calls from numbers they do not own.

The department said they will not call residents asking for money or for gift cards.

Police also said you should not give any account numbers over the phone.

Contact Wooster police at 330-287-5702 if you believe you are the victim of a scam.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

