Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton neighbors voiced their concerns after three people were shot in the 3400 block of West 46th street early Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police said one of the three victims is in serious condition.

One woman who lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade and asked not to be identified, said the steady rise in crime on her street is forcing her family out of their home.

Saturday’s shooting happened a few doors down from her house.

“It’s scary, really scary,” she said. “We’re working on getting out of here right now.”

She said there’s a memorial on a telephone pole a few houses down from hers, for another incident that happened a few years prior and shootings are continuing to happen way too often.

“Almost every night, every other night, every couple of weeks,” the resident said.

Neighbor Mike Bassett lives right across the street from where it happened. He said he saw the moments before and after the shooting unfold.

“They were fighting at first then I saw a couple of guys come out and they were fighting,” Bassett said. “They were by the side door and then somebody pulled out a gun and I heard four shots.”

Bassett said Cleveland Police Department officers responded quickly, but he won’t stop worrying about his loved ones until the crime is stopped.

“It used to be nice,” Bassett said. “I worry about my mother, my brother lives there with his kids so I’m worried.”

Cleveland police continue to investigate the shooting.

