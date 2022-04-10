2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police seek information after reported kidnapping of young man

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about a reported kidnapping of a young man.

A woman told Cleveland police she was driving near East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue when she saw two men assault a young Black man, who appeared to be 17 or 18 years old.

The altercation occurred near two parked vehicles, a red sedan and gray sedan, the woman told police.

The woman said the men put the victim in the trunk of the gray sedan and drove off headed north on East 79th Street, according to police.

One suspect had shoulder-length braids, the woman told police, and no further suspect description was provided.

According to Cleveland police, no one else reported the incident or came forward as a witness.

The woman told police the red sedan had a license plate number of JKF2505, but a department spokesperson said that information came back to a white vehicle in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Cleveland police said there are no photos or videos of the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The kidnapping remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
Source: Strongsville Police Department
SCAM ALERT: Strongsville police warn residents of caller demanding gift cards to resolve fake warrants