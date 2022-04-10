Cleveland police seek information after reported kidnapping of young man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about a reported kidnapping of a young man.

A woman told Cleveland police she was driving near East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue when she saw two men assault a young Black man, who appeared to be 17 or 18 years old.

The altercation occurred near two parked vehicles, a red sedan and gray sedan, the woman told police.

The woman said the men put the victim in the trunk of the gray sedan and drove off headed north on East 79th Street, according to police.

One suspect had shoulder-length braids, the woman told police, and no further suspect description was provided.

According to Cleveland police, no one else reported the incident or came forward as a witness.

The woman told police the red sedan had a license plate number of JKF2505, but a department spokesperson said that information came back to a white vehicle in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Cleveland police said there are no photos or videos of the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The kidnapping remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

