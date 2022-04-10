2 Strong 4 Bullies
Isaiah Andrews, man exonerated last year for 1974 murder of his wife, dies at age 83

Isaiah Andrews spent more than four decades proclaiming his innocence for the murder of his wife in 1974. A Cuyahoga County judge declared Thursday that he'd been wrongfully imprisoned.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who wrongfully spent 45 years in jail for the murder of his wife, Isaiah Andrews, has died at the age of 83, according to his attorney Marcus Sidoti.

“He closed in on five decades of being wrongfully convicted. He was steadfast in that he was not going to let the legacy of he and Regina go down that way,” Sidoti said. “He never quit. He never stopped fighting. He never stopped the pursuit of justice.”

The cause of death has not been officially released.

Court records listed Andrews’ date of birth as April 20, 1938, putting him shy of what would’ve been his 84th birthday.

The Ohio Innocence Project had worked to uncover new evidence that disclosed information about another possible suspect that was eventually used to overturn Andrews’ conviction in 2019.

84-year-old who spent 45 years in jail declared wrongfully imprisoned for 1974 Cleveland murder

A new trial was held in October 2021, and a jury found him not guilty of the aggravated murder charge.

Court records show Andrews was initially convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but he maintained his innocence for more than four decades.

The state of Ohio officially recognized the not guilty verdict in March.

“His voice was heard, and it was a gift to me that he let me be a part of his team, and later a part of his family,” Sidoti added. “He brought justice to his wife, those were some of his parting words right before he passed. That he did right by her, and he died peacefully as a result.”

Andrews had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Cleveland in February.

With his passing, it is not yet known if the suit will be carried forward.

