Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a job fair like no other, specifically catered toward individuals with developmental disabilities.

Thirteen Lake County employers put together the event with the goal of looking for talented people like Cindy Julian, who is ready to get to work.

“I feel a little bit nervous and want to kind of work in the community,” she said.

Cindy made a good impression, according to Ronald Lukehart, District Manager at Metz Culinary Management.

“Don’t ever think there’s something you can’t do. We can train you to do just about everything,” Lukehart said.

Michael Zuren is the one who put all this together.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, not just for them, but for the businesses and the people that go purchase from the business,” Zuren said.

