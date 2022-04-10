Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend begins today with rain returning soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gradual clearing takes place as skies become mainly sunny today with highs around 50.

Tonight will feature increasing cloudiness and a risk of rain by daybreak as lows bottom out in the lower 40s.

Scattered showers and thunder on Monday will be mitigated by high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

With more clouds than sun on Tuesday, we’ll see a few, stray showers and highs in the mid 60s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the 70s amid scattered showers and a few storms.

