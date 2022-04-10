Pedestrian dies after being hit on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the interstate in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 68-year-old Edward J. McDermott, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near West 98th Street.

McDermott died at the crash scene, according to the medical examiner.

The crash remains under investigation.

