Pedestrian dies after being hit on I-90 in Cleveland
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the interstate in Cleveland.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 68-year-old Edward J. McDermott, of Cleveland.
Cleveland police said the crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near West 98th Street.
McDermott died at the crash scene, according to the medical examiner.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.