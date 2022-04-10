Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-90WB near West 98th Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle while trying to cross I-90 near West 98th Street.

Police and EMS officials said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. and multiple units were dispatched to the scene.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released and police have not confirmed if there are other persons injured.

Two lanes of I-90 WB are closed, due to the accident and motorists are advised to both use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

