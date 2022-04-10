2 Strong 4 Bullies
Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.(Twitter @AvrilLavigne, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – Life is suddenly less “complicated” for pop star Avril Lavigne.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun.

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond on a boat on the river Seine.

The irony is that the two met collaborating on Lavigne’s latest album titled “Love Sux.”

This would be the third marriage for Lavigne, whose previous husbands were also rock stars: Sum 41′s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun previously dated former Disney actor Bella Thorne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
