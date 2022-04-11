68-year-old man dies after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when he was hit by a Land Rover Range Rover on I-90 Westbound near W. 98th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Edward J. McDermott, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said McDermott was crossing the westbound lanes around 10:40 p.m. when he was struck.

According to police, the 52-year-old male driver of the Range Rover tried to avoid the victim, but was unsuccessful.

McDermott was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.

