Average US gas price drops 10 cents to $4.27 per gallon

Federal Reserve officials are signaling they will take a more aggressive approach to fighting high inflation in the coming months. (CNN, NYSE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon as oil prices continue to “yo-yo,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday.

The price at the pump was $1.32 above what it was one year ago, according to the Lundberg Survey taken Friday.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.52 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $5.13 per gallon, down 2 cents over two weeks.

Lundberg said prices dropped dramatically in the past two weeks, in part because higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March.

However, the drop isn’t predictive of further declines because among other things, the global oil supply is tight due to a dip in output last month by OPEC, Lundberg said.

Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic reserve. (CNN, POOL, KOVR, KMAX, KOVR/KMAX)

The war in Ukraine also has sparked global uncertainty. The U.S. has banned all Russian energy supplies but Lundberg said sanctioned Russian oil is still finding “big buyers like India and China happy to pay discount prices.”

In a bid to reduce spiking energy prices, President Joe Biden last month ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency said that its member countries are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves on top of previous United States pledges.

The Paris-based organization says the new commitments made by its 31 member nations, which include the U.S. and much of Europe, amount to a total of 120 million barrels over six months, the largest release in the group’s history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

